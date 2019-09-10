Worth a shot: Somebody found bullets near outdoor trash cans on Chess Drive in Foster City. The bullets were retrieved for destruction, it was reported at 5:20 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.
Burlingame
Assault. A fight broke out at a bar on Rollins Road after a party was crashed, it was reported at 12:39 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for stealing bottles of wine on Howard Avenue, it was reported at 8:40 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30.
Burglary. A vehicle was stolen on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported at 2:06 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30.
Vandalism. A car window was broken on Bancroft Road, it was reported at 7:55 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30
Suspicious circumstance. Someone was causing a disturbance in a phone store on Primrose Road, it was reported at 12:08 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29.
Belmont
Vandalism. A postal machine was damaged on Masonic Way, it was reported at 1:34 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2.
Disturbance. A car was speeding at Carlmont and Hastings drives at 8:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2.
Disturbance. A dog was barking at 4:55 a.m. on Sixth Avenue and E Street, it was reported at 4:55 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2.
Party complaint. There was loud music on Irene Court, it was reported at 9:04 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1.
