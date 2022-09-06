Getting fired up — Two women stole a handful of San Francisco 49ers gear from a store in San Bruno, it was reported 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
SAN BRUNO
Burglary. Someone burglarized a vehicle, it was reported 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.
Petty theft. Someone stole a rear plate from a vehicle, it was reported 11:11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.
Burglary. Someone punched the ignition but stole nothing from a gray Chevy Tahoe, it was reported 5:53 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.
Burglary. Someone broke into a vehicle through the passenger side window and stole a few items, it was reported 10:56 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
BURLINGAME
Assault. An intoxicated person grabbed a security guard on Park Road, it was reported 1:22 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.
Arrest. A man was taken into custody for starting a physical altercation with another person on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 9:33 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
Hit-and-run. Someone struck a parked vehicle on the corner of Peninsula Avenue and El Camino Real. The owner of the damaged car declined a police report, it was reported 11:47 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
FOSTER CITY
Suspicious circumstances. A woman claimed that someone forged her signature for a package delivery on Marlin Avenue, it was reported 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
Petty theft. Someone stole multiple packages from the mailroom on Plaza View Lane, it was reported 1:18 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
Arrest. Three citizens were arrested for assault and battery on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 1:07 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
REDWOOD CITY
Petty theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on East Bayshore Road, it was reported 8:54 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29.
Burglary. Someone broke into a vehicle and stole a purse on East Bayshore Road, it was reported 8:46 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29.
Petty theft. Someone stole a purse containing credit cards and paperwork from a gray Toyota on Marshall Street, it was reported 7:39 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29.
Grand theft. Someone stole two bicycles from an open garage on Arlington Road, it was reported 3:36 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.
South San Francisco
Grand theft. Someone stole at Verily on East Grand Avenue, it was reported 12:48 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Burglary. Someone committed burglary at Hampton Inn on Gateway Boulevard, it was reported 8:51 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29.
Vehicle stolen. Someone stole a vehicle at Avis Rent A Car on Harbor Way, it was reported 2:51 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29.
Trespassing. Someone trespassed at Costco Wholesale on El Camino Real, it was reported 11:32 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29.
Vehicle stolen. Someone stole a vehicle on Grand Avenue, it was reported 5:44 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29.
Petty theft. Someone stole items worth less than $950 from Costco Wholesale on El Camino Real, it was reported 3:16 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.
