Oh dear! A limping deer was spotted on the intersection of Ralston Avenue and Cipriani Boulevard in Belmont, it was reported at 1:54 a.m. Saturday, May 1.
HALF MOON BAY
Cited. Someone was found to have an outstanding warrant during a traffic stop and also be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia on the intersection of Highway 1 and Capistrano Road, it was reported at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, May 4.
Cited. Someone was contacted during a traffic stop on the 4200 block of Highway 1 and was found to be in possession of a controlled substance, it was reported at 6:09 p.m. Friday, April 30.
Cited. Someone was cited for driving with a suspended license on the intersection of Kelly and Pilarcitos avenues, it was reported at 3:39 p.m. Friday, April 30.
False pretenses. Someone purchased a vehicle on the 300 block of San Juan Avenue and paid for it via two PayPal transactions but then reported the charges as unauthorized and fraud between 10:52 p.m. Tuesday, March 9 and 9:11 a.m. Friday, April 30.
Hit-and-run. Someone drove into a tree and sign on a public sidewalk on the 200 block of Main Street and fled instead of providing his information to the property owner. He was later located and admitted to crashing his vehicle, it was reported at 2:55 p.m. Thursday, April 29.
BELMONT
Theft. Someone rummaged through two vehicles owned by a Belmont resident on Mulberry Court, it was reported at 7:10 a.m. Sunday, May 2.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving with a suspended license on the intersection of Ralston Avenue and Shoreway Road, it was reported at 10:01 a.m. Saturday, May 1.
Arrest. A man wearing no mask, black jeans and a jacket was arrested for stealing from a business on Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 4:25 p.m. Friday, April 30.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a drug offense on Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 11:36 p.m. Thursday, April 29.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon on the 8700 block of La Honda Road, it was reported at 9:24 a.m. Wednesday, April 28.
