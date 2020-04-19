Repeat offender • Someone was banging on the door of a business on East Hillsdale Boulevard in Foster City while yelling “not again,” it was reported at 5:36 a.m. Tuesday, March 31.
BELMONT
Public order violation. Groups of people visiting the Parks and Recreation track on Catamaran Street were advised the track was closed and better signage put on display, it was reported at 12:21 p.m. Thursday, March 26.
Check fraud. A fraudulent transaction occurred on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 7:59 a.m. Thursday, March 26.
Arrest. A Burlingame resident was arrested for public drunkenness and resisting arrest on Bounty Drive, it was reported at 8:23 p.m. Wednesday, March 25.
HALF MOON BAY
Petty theft. Someone entered two unlocked vehicles and stole miscellaneous items including cash on Grove Street, it was reported at eight a.m. Monday, March 30.
Suspicious circumstance. Someone rummaged through two parked cars on Santa Rosa Avenue, it was reported at 5:10 Sunday, March 29.
Petty theft. Someone stole a license plate off of a vehicle on San Mateo Drive, it was reported at three p.m. Friday, March 27.
Arrest. A transient person was arrested for having an outstanding felony warrant on San Mateo Road, it was reported at 12:41 a.m. Monday, March 23.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen on the 1000 block of Suzanne Court, it was reported at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21.
Petty theft. A petty theft occurred on the 800 block of Columbus Street, it was reported at 11:19 p.m. Thursday, March 19.
