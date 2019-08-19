That’s not going to work
Tools were stolen from a vehicle on South Idaho Street in South San Francisco, it was reported at 7:15 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12.
HALF MOON BAY
Possession. A Sunnyvale man and woman were arrested for the posssession of narcotics on 100 block of North Cabrillo Highway, it was reported at 2:39 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.
Vandalism. A vehicle’s window was smashed on the 100 block of Stone Pine Road, it was reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31.
REDWOOD CITY
Theft. A backpack containing a camera and other items was stolen on Stambaugh Street, it was reported at 3:08 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4.
Burglary. A handgun was stolen from a residence at Hoover Street, it was reported at 11:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4.
Accident. A vehicle rolled over on U.S. Route 101, it was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.
Reckless driving. A vehicle was swerving in and out of lanes on Jefferson Avenue, it was reported at 7:31 p.m. Friday Aug., 2.
Theft. An electric bike was stolen on Roosevelt Avenue, it was reported at 2:31 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen while at a repair shop on El Camino Real, it was reported at 3:09 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.
Reckless driving. A motorist was making erratic stops on Woodside Road, it was reported at 2:37 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.
