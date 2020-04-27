Break point • Someone was seen cutting the fence to a tennis court marked off from the public on Alameda de Las Pulgas in San Mateo, it was reported at 4:03 p.m. Tuesday, March 31.
San Mateo
Burglary. Someone broke into a vehicle on North San Mateo Drive and stole coins and a light bulb kit, it was reported at 2:23 p.m. Sunday, March 29.
Intoxicated person. Someone was passed out in a bathroom on East Fifth Avenue, it was reported at 8:14 p.m. Saturday, March 28.
Disturbance. Parents began yelling at employees after they were asked to not allow their child to open items in a store on South Norfolk, it was reported at 6:12 p.m. Saturday, March 28.
Suspicious person. Someone was seen jumping onto balconies on Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported at 10:14 p.m. Friday, March 27.
Drunk driver. The driver of a silver car was swerving on El Camino Real, it was reported at 7:57 p.m. Friday, March 27.
Burglary. Someone broke into a locked vehicle on North Humboldt Street, it was reported at 2:34 p.m. Thursday, March 26.
