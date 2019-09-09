Work it out
A father and son were heard arguing over unemployment on Neuchatel Avenue in Burlingame , it was reported at 9:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. A Reno resident was arrested on the 100 block of South El Camino Real for being in possession of narcotics and having a misdemeanor warrant, it was reported at 4:34 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 24.
Shoplifting. A Berkeley resident was arrested on the 500 block of El Camino Real for shoplifting items, it was reported at 8:24 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Driving wrong way. A Millbrae resident was arrested on Richmond Drive for driving the wrong way and stopping traffic, it was reported at 9:35 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26.
SAN BRUNO
Mischief. Gang-related graffiti was seen on Euclid Avenue, it was reported at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30.
DUI. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:09 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30.
Theft. Someone was reported using a stolen ID from another person on El Camino Real, it was reported at 2:08 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29.
Theft. Someone stole tools from the back of a truck on El Camino Real, a loss of $600, it was reported at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Theft. Someone prepaid for a Rolex on PayPal and the package arrived empty on Boardwalk Avenue, it was a $25,000 loss, it was reported at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, Aug., 28.
