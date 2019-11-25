Bottled up
Someone with an alcohol bottle was locked in the restroom on South El Camino Real in San Mateo and refusing to leave, it was reported at 5:50 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Burglary. A burglary took place at a restaurant on Linden Avenue, it was reported at 7:36 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.
Assault. There was an assault at a warehouse store on Dubuque Avenue, it was reported at1:41 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
Damaged property. Property was damaged on Gateway Boulevard, it was reported at 10:20 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
Trespassing. Someone was trespassing at a drug store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
SAN MATEO
Disturbance. A woman with a brand-new Audi Q7 watched a driver of a silver Mercedes open the car door and hit her car at Fourth Avenue and San Mateo Drive. When she approached him to talk about it he started yelling at her, it was reported at 11:34 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
Auto burglary. A car was broken into on Gateway Drive, it was reported at 6:03 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
Intoxicated subject. Someone was stumbling and falling on Concar Drive, it was reported at 2:04 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
Suspicious circumstances. A housesitter saw a man look through the window with a flashlight on Fairfax Avenue, it was reported at 8:09 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
