This round is on you — Someone who was drunk in public threw beer at someone’s vehicle on Marshall Street in Redwood City, it was reported at 9:37 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26.
Half Moon Bay
Felony probation. A driver was found to be on felony probation with search and seizure and discovered to have drug paraphernalia in his car on the 500 block of Kelly Avenue, it was reported at 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8.
DUI. Occurred on North Cabrillo Highway at Venice Boulevard, it was reported 1:41 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Trespassing. Two people were cited for a repeated offense of trespassing on private property on the 0-100 block of Naomi Partridge Trail, it was reported at 12:49 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.
Grand theft. Someone’s iPhone, valued at approximately $1,099, was stolen on the 100 block of Bonita Lane, it was reported at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Warrant. Someone was found to have an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and was cited and released with a new court date on Main Street at Stone Pine Road, it was reported at 1:26 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26.
DUI. Someone was arrested and charged with a DUI on the 2900 block of North Cabrillo Highway, it was reported at 1:04 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26.
