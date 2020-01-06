Breaking news
Someone in their late teens or early 20s was jumping up and down on a paper vending machine on 25th Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported at 7:51 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26.
BURLINGAME
Defrauding an innkeeper. Someone ate a meal at a restaurant on Old Bayshore Boulevard and wouldn’t pay, it was reported at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Disturbance. There were loud sounds, possibly from furniture being moved, at Lorton Avenue, it was reported at 12:39 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Petty theft. A jacket was stolen from a store on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported at 7:22 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
BELMONT
Vandalism. Someone called to say they feel their friend’s wife ripped all the Christmas lights off and kicked the door on Talbryn Drive, it was reported at 5:14 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Parking complaint. A truck was blocking a driveway on Geraldine Way, it was reported at 7:24 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Suspicious vehicle. A van was driving in the area of San Juan Boulevard, it was reported at 3:02 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.