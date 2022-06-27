Darth Garlic origin story, coming soon to Disney+ — Two Gilroy residents were cited in Foster City, one for a $10,000 warrant for embezzlement and the other for a $7,000 warrant for possession of narcotics, it was reported 6:56 a.m. Friday, June 10.
FOSTER CITY
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Comet Drive, it was reported 6:36 p.m. Sunday, June 5.
Auto burglary. Someone broke into a parked vehicle on Balclutha Drive via passenger window smash, it was reported 5:24 p.m. Sunday, June 5.
Arrest. Someone on Beach Park Boulevard was arrested for driving under the influence, it was reported 1:34 a.m. Sunday, June 5.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. Two teenagers on the 500 block of Kelly Avenue were arrested for shoplifting, it was reported 10:37 p.m. Thursday, June 9.
Arrest. Someone on the 200 block of South Cabrillo Highway was arrested for driving while intoxicated, it was reported 2:11 a.m. Saturday, June 4.
SAN CARLOS
Arrest. A woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and endangering the life of her child, it was reported 11:51 a.m. Sunday, June 12.
Vehicle burglary. Someone shattered the rear passenger window of a vehicle on the 700 block of Laurel Street and stole $3,330 worth of belongings, it was reported 9:15 p.m. Friday, June 10.
Robbery. Someone stole $50 in cash from a person on Glendale Avenue and sexually harmed them during the robbery as well, it was reported 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, June 8.
Arrest. A man on the 1800 block of El Camino Real was arrested after he broke the glass door to a restaurant and stole food, it was reported 7:54 p.m. Wednesday, June 8.
Vehicle theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the 5100 block of Glenn Way, it was reported Monday, June 6.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO
Citation. Someone on Sixth Avenue was cited for having several outstanding warrants, it was reported 11:49 a.m. Saturday, June 11.
Arrest. A man on the 100 block of Berkshire Avenue was arrested for fighting with his mother, his sister and another man, it was reported 3 a.m. Saturday, June 11.
Petty theft. Someone stole a woman’s temporary license plate from the 2700 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10.
Fraud. Someone on the 3200 block of Middlefield Road lost $12,000 through a fraud, it was reported Thursday, June 9.
