What four?
Four people spray painted a wall on North San Mateo Drive in San Mateo, it was reported at 6:51 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
Arrest. A South San Francisco woman was cited for driving with a suspended license on Fourth Avenue and Middlefield Road, it was reported at 6:08 p.m. Sunday, July 28.
Burglary. A vehicle’s window was smashed and items totaling $1,800 were stolen from the vehicle on the 3600 block of Sand Hill Road, it was reported at 9:40 a.m. Saturday, July 27.
Arrest. A Los Altos woman was arrested for driving with a suspended license, displaying false registration, the possession of unlawful paraphernalia and the possession of a controlled substance on the 800 block of Douglas Avenue, it was reported at 5:33 p.m. Saturday, July 27.
