Old soles • Someone swapped their shoes for a new pair at a store on Walnut Street in Redwood City, it was reported at 1:52 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.
BELMONT
Code enforcement. Someone complained about a new business operating without a license on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:17 a.m. Friday, Mar. 6.
Auto burglary. A backpack and laptop stolen on Davey Glen Road, it was reported at 8 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 5.
Auto burglary. The rear passenger window of a vehicle was smashed and 8 laptops stolen on Hill Street, it was reported at 7:25 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 5.
FOSTER CITY
Trespassing. Someone reported a banned person had returned the property on Hillsdale Boulevard and left, it was reported at 4:39 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Accident. Someone reported a driver collided with two parked cars on Edgewater Boulevard, it was reported at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Traffic hazard. Someone reported the traffic lights on Edgewater Boulevard were not cycling properly, it was reported at 6:14 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.