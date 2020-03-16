Old soles • Someone swapped their shoes for a new pair at a store on Walnut Street in Redwood City, it was reported at 1:52 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.

BELMONT

Code enforcement. Someone complained about a new business operating without a license on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:17 a.m. Friday, Mar. 6.

Auto burglary. A backpack and laptop stolen on Davey Glen Road, it was reported at 8 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 5.

Auto burglary. The rear passenger window of a vehicle was smashed and 8 laptops stolen on Hill Street, it was reported at 7:25 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 5.

FOSTER CITY

Trespassing. Someone reported a banned person had returned the property on Hillsdale Boulevard and left, it was reported at 4:39 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Accident. Someone reported a driver collided with two parked cars on Edgewater Boulevard, it was reported at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Traffic hazard. Someone reported the traffic lights on Edgewater Boulevard were not cycling properly, it was reported at 6:14 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4.

