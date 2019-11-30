That will ruffle some feathers
There was a burglary at a chicken restaurant on South Airport Boulevard in South San Francisco, it was reported at 6:56 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18.
SAN CARLOS
Vandalism. Someone smashed a front passenger side window of a car on the 1600 block of Stockbridge Avenue, it was reported on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Auto burglary. A pair of sunglasses worth about $200 were stolen from a car broken into through a smashed window on the 300 block of Glenwood Street, it was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
Vandalism. A car had its window broken on the 1800 block of Greenwood Avenue, it was reported at 7:55 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.
SAN MATEO
Suspicious circumstances. A woman wanted to speak to an officer about someone setting a fire on her property on North B Street, it was reported at 10:28 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
Loud music. There was a loud party on Edison Street, it was reported at 2:17 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
Loud music. Juveniles were playing loud music by the baseball fields on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported at 12:13 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
Loud music. Some people were playing loud music in the park on Seal Street, it was reported at 12:09 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
Auto vandalism. Someone walked out of their apartment complex on Laurel Avenue and saw their black Ford Mustang withe the passenger side windows broken, it was reported at 7:43 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15.
City ordinance violation. Two people were using leaf blowers on Bridgepointe Parkway, it was reported at 7:35 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15.
Disturbance. A man who tore off his shirt was yelling inside a gas station on South Delaware Street, it was reported at 1:04 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15.
Auto burglary. A white rental vehicle was broken into on Baze Road, it was reported at 11:44 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
Disturbance. There was a loud mariachi band on North B Street, it was reported at 10:58 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
Suspicious person. Someone dressed in all black, with a black ski mask and standing by a black Mercedes was seen on North San Mateo Drive at 4:39 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
UNINCORPORATED
SAN MATEO COUNTY
Vehicle burglary, identity theft. A car was broken into through a smashed window on the 16000 block of Skyline Boulevard, it was reported 3:55 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. Six credit/debit cards were stolen and use, resulting in a loss of $1,873.20.
Vehicle burglaries. Several vehicle burglaries took place at a restaurant parking lot on the 8100 block of Cabrillo Highway in Montara, it was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Vehicle burglary. About $400 in damage was caused to a vehicle at Johnson Pier in Princeton and about $165 worth of items were stolen after it was broken into sometime between 8 a.m. and 12:56 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.