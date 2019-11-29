Nasty woman
A woman in a jumpsuit asked a man to buy her food on El Camino Real in Belmont and started using profanity at him when he refused, it was reported at 2:56 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
MILLBRAE
Vehicle burglary. Shoes and textbooks worth about $680 were stolen from a car that was broken into on the 200 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Vehicle burglary. There were about $5,500 in losses when a car on Hillcrest Boulevard and Magnolia Avenue was broken into, it was reported at 2:50 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10.
Grand theft. Someone ran out of a store on the 300 block of Broadway with a pair of earrings and was arrested, it was reported at 10:34 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
Vehicle burglary. There were about $2,700 in losses after a car was broken into by a smashed window on the 300 block of Broadway, it was reported at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
Vehicle burglary. There were about $5,450 in losses after a rental car was broken into by a smashed window at Broadway and Hillcrest Boulevard, it was reported at 11:47 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
Attempted auto burglary. Someone smashed the front and rear passenger car windows at the intersection of Serra, Linden and Millbrae avenues between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Auto burglaries. There were several auto burglaries in the area of Dumont Court and Crestview Drive between Nov. 4 at about 6:30 p.m. and Nov. 5 at about 8:36 p.m. The damage and loss was estimated to be more than $7,000.
FOSTER CITY
Abandoned vehicle. It was reported 2:08 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 that a car was left for two months on Gull Avenue, but the owner was located and said she moves it every other day and is aware of the ordinance.
Suspicious circumstances. A naked man was running around the area of Juno Lane, it was reported at 12:11 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
Fraud. Someone lost $3,500 in a phone scam, it was reported on Foster City Boulevard at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
Prowling. Two people were using a flashlight to look into vehicles on Chess Drive, it was reported at 9:48 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.
REDWOOD CITY
Loud music complaint. People are being really loud singing and yelling on Hudson Street, it was reported at 1:31 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.
Loud music complaint. People are playing loud music and coming out to smoke weed on Cedar Street, it was reported at 12:11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.
Petty theft. Two males stole three cases of beer on Broadway, it was reported at 12:04 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.
Disturbance. A man was urinating in a trash can and being verbally abusive on James Avenue, it was reported at 7:41 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
Disturbance. A man, possibly on drugs, was seen yelling and screaming in a parking lot on Whipple Avenue while running back and forth, it was reported at 9:11 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11.
Noisy animal. A dog was barking on Edgewood Road, it was reported at 5:11 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11.
Vandalism. A car antenna was damaged and the passenger side door was scratched on Roosevelt Avenue, it was reported at 3:13 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11.
Vehicle burglary. A back window was shattered on a car on 18th Street, it was reported at 1:12 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11.
Disturbance. A transient was bathing and washing clothes on Maple Street, it was reported at 12:57 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11.
