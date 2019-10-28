Cold world
A man riding a bike stole jackets belonging to construction workers on Palm Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported at 11:19 a.m. Monday, Oct. 20.
BURLINGAME
DUI. Someone was arrested for being drunk in public on Eastmor Road, it was reported at 4:32 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18.
Drugs. Someone was found in possession of illegal drugs on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:51 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
Threats. A terminated employee was making threats to hospital staff on Trousdale Drive, it was reported at 9:33 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
Fraud. Someone sent $400 worth of gift cards to someone as a scam on Park Road, it was reported at 1:16 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Narcotics. Someone passed out on the sidewalk on Lorton Avenue due to a drug overdose, it was reported at 4:46 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14.
Burglary. Someone’s vehicle was broken into on Howard Avenue, it was reported at 9:12 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14.
SAN BRUNO
Arrest. Someone was arrested on El Camino Real for having a misdemeanor, it was reported at 11:18 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.
Arrest. An ex-husband was arrested on El Camino Real after assaulting his ex-wife, it was reported at 1:33 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2.
