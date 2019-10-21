Can’t get on board with that
Somebody broke into a boat on Maple Street in Redwood City , it was reported at 8:36 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
SAN CARLOS
Arrest. A Martinez resident was arrested on the 1100 block of Old County Road for shoplifting and possessing paraphernalia, it was reported at 8:57 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on the 1100 block of Eaton Avenue for public intoxication, it was reported at 8:53 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
Arrest. A San Mateo resident was arrested on Sycamore Street for having an active misdemeanor warrant, it was reported at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
DUI. A Redwood City resident was arrested on the 1000 block of El Camino Real for driving under the influence of alcohol, it was reported at 1:58 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
HALF MOON BAY
Warrant. Someone was arrested at Pilarcitos Cemetery for having an active misdemeanor warrant, it was reported at 11:02 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7.
Narcotics. A Half Moon Bay resident was arrested on Devil’s Slide for being in possession of drug paraphernalia, narcotics and a stun gun, it was reported at 10:34 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7
DUI. A Pescadero resident was arrested on Gransview for driving under the influence of alcohol, it was reported at 2:35 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.