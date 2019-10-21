Can’t get on board with that

Somebody broke into a boat on Maple Street in Redwood City , it was reported at 8:36 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.

SAN CARLOS

Arrest. A Martinez resident was arrested on the 1100 block of Old County Road for shoplifting and possessing paraphernalia, it was reported at 8:57 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.

Arrest. Someone was arrested on the 1100 block of Eaton Avenue for public intoxication, it was reported at 8:53 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.

Arrest. A San Mateo resident was arrested on Sycamore Street for having an active misdemeanor warrant, it was reported at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.

DUI. A Redwood City resident was arrested on the 1000 block of El Camino Real for driving under the influence of alcohol, it was reported at 1:58 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.

HALF MOON BAY

Warrant. Someone was arrested at Pilarcitos Cemetery for having an active misdemeanor warrant, it was reported at 11:02 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7.

Narcotics. A Half Moon Bay resident was arrested on Devil’s Slide for being in possession of drug paraphernalia, narcotics and a stun gun, it was reported at 10:34 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7

DUI. A Pescadero resident was arrested on Gransview for driving under the influence of alcohol, it was reported at 2:35 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription