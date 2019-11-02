Some people are sick: Two suspects were seen shoplifting over the counter medications on Hillsdale Drive in Burlingame, it was reported at 6:18 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21.
Burlingame
Arson. Someone burned paper on top of a car, it was reported at 10:18 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Mischief. Someone egged a house on Laurel Avenue, it was reported at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Theft. A homeless man stole soup and was eating it outside on El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:04 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Theft. A homeless man stole a dog from a gas station on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported at 11:50 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21.
Belmont
Arrest. Someone was arrested on Old County Road for driving with a suspended license, it was reported at 10:26 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28.
Vandalism. Graffiti was seen on El Camino Real, it was reported at 12:26 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28.
Burglary. Someone stole items from Creative Nails on El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:47 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
Dumping. Someone was seen illegally dumping items on North Road, it was reported at 9:40 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
Assault. Someone was pushed into the bushes on Hiller Street, it was reported at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.
