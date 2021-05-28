That’s irritating: Someone stole the garage door opener out of a vehicle on Sea Spray Lane in Foster City, it was reported at 7:14 p.m. Friday, May 14.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Burglary. Someone stole from Grosvenor on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 12.
Arrest. A wanted person was located and arrested on the intersection of Gateway Boulevard and Grand Avenue, it was reported at 3:56 a.m. Wednesday, May 12.
Grand theft. Someone committed grand theft on Hemlock Avenue, it was reported at 8:18 a.m. Tuesday, May 11.
Assault. Someone assaulted a South San Francisco resident on Sixth Lane, it was reported at 11;14 a.m. Monday, May 10.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for trespassing at Court House on Mission Road, it was reported at 7:57 a.m. Sunday, May 9.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for trespassing at Safeway on Chestnut Avenue, it was reported at 7:36 a.m. Sunday, May 9.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for disorderly conduct on Linden Avenue, it was reported at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8.
