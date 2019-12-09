Who let the dogs out? About nine dogs were off leash running in the park off Burlingame Avenue in Burlingame, it was reported at 8:41 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2.

BURLINGAME

Disturbance. A fired employee on Burlingame Avenue was upset he couldn’t find his jacket before leaving, it was reported at 6:28 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2.

Found property. A wallet was found on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported at 5:32 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2.

Vehicle burglary. A car was broken into on Old Bayshore Highway, it was reported at 4:06 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2.

Commercial burglary. A restaurant on Burlingame Avenue was broken into earlier in the morning, it was reported at 11:07 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2.

Vehicle burglary. A car was broken into on Howard and Lorton avenues, it was reported at 7:51 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2.

BELMONT

Burglary. Someone’s vehicle was broken into on Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 9:54 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.

Theft. Someone stole items from El Camino Real, it was reported at 6:27 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.

Theft. Someone stole items from a vehicle on Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 8:18 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29.

Theft. Someone stole items from an unlocked vehicle on Davey Glen Road, it was reported at 10:04 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28.

