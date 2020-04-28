Holy ship: A transient was throwing rocks at boats on Bair Island Road in Redwood City, it was reported at 2:36 p.m. Monday, April 6.
Millbrae
Cited. A San Francisco resident was cited for vandalism on El Camino Real, it was reported at 3:50 p.m. Friday, April 17.
Petty theft. Someone stole a credit card from an unlocked vehicle on Madrone Street and attempted to use the card in another city, it was reported at 1:40 p.m. Thursday, April 16.
Arrest. A San Francisco resident was arrested for shoplifting and having a misdemeanor warrant on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, April 15. Arrest. Someone on parole burglarized a store and had drug paraphernalia on them on Murchison Drive, it was reported at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday, April 14.
Arrest. A Jacksonville resident was arrested after stealing items on Murchison Drive, it was reported at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 14.
San Bruno
Petty theft. Two known shoplifters stole approximately $100 worth of baby formula and drove away in a white Jeep on El Camino Real, it was reported at 4:38 p.m. Saturday, April 4.
Brandishing. Someone pulled a knife out while shoplifting on El Camino Real, it was reported at 2:12 p.m. Saturday, April 4.
