High cost of living: Someone’s life was threatened by their landlord on South Norfolk Street in San Mateo, it was reported at 12:47 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.
SAN MATEO
Vandalism. Someone reported multiple windows of their vehicle had been smashed on South Delaware Street and they received text messages from an unknown number claiming to have video of the incident, it was reported at 11:51 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27.
Auto burglary. Someone’s truck and trailer were broken into on North Amphlett Boulevard, it was reported at 6:49 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.
Auto burglary. Boxes were broken into from the back of a pickup truck on North Amphett Boulevard, it was reported at 11:41 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.
Vandalism. A vehicle was keyed, written on, and its tires slashed on Shoreline Drive, it was reported at 8:59 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24.
UNINCORPORATED
SAN MATEO COUNTY
Cited. Someone was cited and released on Lawler Ranch Road after consensual contact for an active warrant, it was reported at 8:57 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Cited. Someone was stopped for a traffic violation and was cited for having an expired driver’s license on Middlefield Road, it was reported at 1:38 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Vehicle theft. A vehicle was stolen sometime between 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 and 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26 on the 400 block of Vine Street, it was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26.
Fraud. Someone attempted to open two credit lines in someone else’s name, it was reported on the 100 block of Ramoso Road around 10:24 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26.
Felony warrant. Someone with two outstanding warrants was detained and arrested after attempting to flee in a vehicle on the 500 block of Stanford Avenue, it was reported at 7:19 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.
Cited. Someone was cited and released for having an outstanding warrant on Lawler Ranch Road, it was reported at 9:23 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
