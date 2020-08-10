Stolen footage • Someone was caught on camera stealing a cell phone from a table on Laurel Street in San Carlos resulting in a loss of approximately $500, it was reported at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. A San Francisco resident was arrested for having a felony warrant after being cited for having an outstanding misdemeanor warrant on Verde Road, it was reported at 8:52 p.m. Sunday, July 2.
Arrest. An El Granada resident was arrested for public intoxication after being found asleep on rocks next to a beach on Cabrillo Highway, it was reported at 7:18 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1.
Arrest. Two people purchasing alcohol at a convenience store on San Mateo Road were arrested for public intoxication after being found in possession of a handgun while on parole, it was reported at 11:40 p.m. Friday, July 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.