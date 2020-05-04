Beerly listening • A beer can was thrown at someone after they would not give attention to someone in San Mateo at 8:08 a.m. Wednesday, April 22.
REDWOOD CITY
Arrest. Someone stole a truck on Chestnut, it was reported at 4:08 a.m. Sunday, April 12.
Arrest. Someone who refused to leave a store on El Camino Real was arrested for attempting to steal items, it was reported at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, April 11.
Petty theft. Someone carrying two knives around their waist was placing items in their backpack on Broadway, it was reported at 10:47 a.m. Saturday, April 11.
Battery. Someone pushed a janitor and punched another person on El Camino Real, it was reported at 12:41 p.m. Friday, April 10.
SAN MATEO
Suspicious person. Someone wearing a pantsuit was knocking on doors saying they were looking for a “black family” on Woodside Way, it was reported at 10:57 p.m. Friday, April 17.
Accident. Multiple subjects were injured in an accident occurring on Delaware Street, it was reported at 1:52 p.m. Friday, April 17.
Vandalism. Someone was caught on camera smashing a garage door and outside light with a baseball bat on Yale Drive, it was reported at 10:55 a.m. Friday, April 17.
Scam. Someone threatened to release explicit videos of another person if they didn’t comply with a demand on George Avenue, it was reported at 9:49 a.m. Thursday, April 16.
Indecent exposure. Someone flashed their private parts at another person walking their dog on Norkfolk Street, it was reported at 8:46 a.m. Thursday, April 16.
Vandalism. A truck was keyed and had it’s tired slashed on Humboldt Street, it was reported at 12:49 p.m. Sunday, April 19.
