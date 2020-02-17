Was it the Hamburglar? A burglary occurred at Five Guys in South San Francisco on Westborough Boulevard, it was reported 9:06 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
Public intoxication. Someone was arrested for public intoxication as well as using false documents on Bean Hollow Road at Cabrillo Highway, it was reported at 2:46 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1
Arrest. Someone was arrested and booked for an outstanding warrant on Crocker Avenue, it was reported at 10:41 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Cited. An East Palo Alto resident was cited and released for an outstanding warrant on Canada Road, it was reported at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Arrest. An East Palo Alto resident was arrested and booked for an outstanding warrant on Canada Road, it was reported at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.