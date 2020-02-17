Was it the Hamburglar? A burglary occurred at Five Guys in South San Francisco on Westborough Boulevard, it was reported 9:06 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.

UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY

Public intoxication. Someone was arrested for public intoxication as well as using false documents on Bean Hollow Road at Cabrillo Highway, it was reported at 2:46 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1

Arrest. Someone was arrested and booked for an outstanding warrant on Crocker Avenue, it was reported at 10:41 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Cited. An East Palo Alto resident was cited and released for an outstanding warrant on Canada Road, it was reported at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Arrest. An East Palo Alto resident was arrested and booked for an outstanding warrant on Canada Road, it was reported at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription