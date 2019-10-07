Deep in the weeds
Officer on Chesterton Avenue in Belmont inspecting overgrown vegetation for harboring rats, it was reported at 9:04 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Redwood City
Burglary. A vehicle was taken on 31st Avenue, it was reported at 1:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16.
Vandalism. Someone tagged graffiti referring to a hate crime on a sign on De Anza Boulevard, it was reported at 12:35 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16.
Theft. Items were taken from the Hillsdale Shopping Center, it was reported at 11:26 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16.
Burglary. Someone came home and found their window open and items missing on La Casa Avenue, it was reported at 6:47 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16.
Millbrae
Arrest. Someone was arrested on the 100 block of Murchison Drive for shoplifting a total of $96.12 worth of items, it was reported at 3:01 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on the 100 block of South El Camino Real for narcotics, it was reported at 7:05 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
Arrest. A San Bruno resident was arrested on Murchison Drive for resisting and obstructing an officer on the 100 block of Murchison Drive, it was reported at 10:01 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20.
Arrest. An Oakland resident was arrested on El Camino Real for narcotics, it was reported at 9:18 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20.
