Baby needs a new pair of shoes • A pregnant woman was cited for removing tags from sandals and wearing them while on Broadway in Redwood City, it was reported at 9:46 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.
SAN CARLOS
Cited. Someone was cited and released for having an active misdemeanor warrant out for their arrest on San Carlos Avenue, it was reported at 8:50 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17.
Arrest. A Morgan Hill resident was arrested for having a misdemeanor warrant after being stopped behind a business on Laurel Street, it was reported at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.
Cited. Someone was cited and released for driving with a suspended license on Laurel Street, it was reported at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10.
Stolen vehicle. Someone had their vehicle stolen on Industrial Road, it was reported at 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10.
Cited. An East Palo Alto resident was cited and released for possession of a glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine, it was reported at 10:32 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9.
HALF MOON BAY
Grand theft. Someone reported a tablet was stolen from their vehicle on Correas Street resulting in a loss of approximately $1,000, it was reported at 11:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17.
Cited. Someone was cited and issued a new court date for a misdemeanor warrant on Kelly Avenue, it was reported at 5:49 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.
Accident. An accident occurred on Cabrillo Highway resulting in minor injuries, it was reported at 10:51 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.
Stolen vehicle. Someone reported an individual had stolen their parked car on Nasturium Road, it was reported at 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10.
Arrest. Two individuals were arrested for fraud, forged checks, conspiracy, ID theft, and theft from the elderly on San Mateo Road, it was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.
