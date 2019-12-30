That stinks
A portable restroom was knocked over on Howard Avenue in Burlingame, it was reported at 8:08 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
BURLINGAME
Intoxicated subject. Two drunk people were seen entering a vehicle on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported at 1:25 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Disturbance. Loud music was heard on Arguello Drive, it was reported at 5:37 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16.
Lost property. A bracelet was lost on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported at 1:56 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16.
Battery. Someone pushed someone else on Lorton Avenue, it was reported at 9:03 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16.
BELMONT
Civil problem. A woman said she filled her tank on Old County Road with $30 of gas but it still shows empty, it was reported at 3 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Vehicle burglary. A car was broken into on El Camino Real through a smashed window, it was reported at 9:16 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Vehicle burglary. A car was broken into on El Camino Real by Peet’s through a smashed window, it was reported at 8:53 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Suspicious circumstances. People were loading tools into a van on Shoreway Road, though everything checked OK, it was reported at 1:28 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16.
