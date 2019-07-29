You must change your ways, because that doesn’t make cents
Someone stole coins from a meter on Marshall Street in Redwood City, it was reported at 1:28 p.m. Thursday, July 25.
FOSTER CITY
Auto burglary. A vehicle’s window was smashed and items were stolen from the vehicle on Foster Square Lane, it was reported at 1:56 p.m. Friday, July 19.
DUI. A Foster City man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Edgewater Boulevard and Boothbay Avenue, it was reported at 11:58 p.m. Thursday, July 18.
DUI. A Foster City man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Chess Drive, it was reported at 7:54 p.m. Thursday, July 18.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
Public drunkenness. A Pittsburg resident got into a fight on Old Bayshore Highway and was arrested for being too drunk to care for himself, it was reported at 12:12 a.m. Thursday, July 17.
Dungeness crab. Four San Jose residents were cited on Tunitas Creek Beach for being in possession of out of season dungeness crab, it was reported at 11:51 p.m. Wednesday, July 16.
Probation violation. A San Francisco resident was cited on the 100 block of South El Camino Real Millbrae for being in posession of meth, it was reported at 8:12 p.m. Wednesday, July 16.
