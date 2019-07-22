That’s un-American
A lawn mower was stolen from a truck on Hudson Street in Redwood City, it was reported at 9:23 a.m. Thursday, July 4.
SAN MATEO
DUI. Someone was arrested on the 1500 block of El Camino Real after admitting to being drunk and speeding, it was reported at 2:04 a.m. Tuesday, July 2.
Arrest. A Redwood City resident was arrested on Douglas Avenue for being in possession of paraphernalia, it was reported at 1:12 a.m. Tuesday, July 2.
Indecent exposure. A man exposed himself on Barneson Avenue and Alameda de Las Pulgas, it was reported at 3:09 p.m. Monday, July 1.
Hit-and-run. A motorist rear ended a vehicle before driving away on North Humbolt Street and College Avenue, it was reported ay 9:37 a.m. Monday, July 1.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
Public intoxication. A local man was arrested after he was walking unsteadily and nearly fell to the ground before deputies made contact and he appeared to be heavily intoxicated and unable to care for himself at Douglas Avenue and Middlefield Road, it was reported at 2:12 a.m. Sunday, June 16.
Possession unlawful paraphernalia. A Redwood City man was cited for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia at Nottingham Avenue and Westmoreland Avenue, it was reported at 12:36 a.m. Sunday, June 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.