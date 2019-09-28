It is a recreational vehicle: Somebody living in an recreational vehicle on Ridgeway Avenue reported people trying to enter the vehicle, trying to open the door and climbing on its ladder before leaving, it was reported at 1:36 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 5.
Millbrae
Arrest. A Martinez resident was arrested on the 100 Block of South El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:24 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Arrest. A Menlo Park resident was arrested on the 500 Block of El Camino Real for shoplifting a total of $17.55 worth of items from a grocery store, it was reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on Interstate 280, for altering imitation firearms, possession of burglary tools, giving false identification, and being in control of paraphernalia. It was reported at 4:33 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16.
San Bruno
Arrest. A vehicle was driving on its front rim on El Camino Real and the driver was arrested for driving drunk, it was reported at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.
Arrest. Someone wearing an Army sweater and blue jeans was arrested after taking items from an El Camino Real location it was reported at 7:39 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.
