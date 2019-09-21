They expectorated that: Someone on a scooter pulled up to a driver on Prospect Row in San Mateo and told him to watch his driving before spitting in the driver’s face, it was reported at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Burlingame
Suspicious person. Someone was sleeping in a parking space on Laguna Avenue, it was reported at 9:05 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.
Disturbance. Loud music was heard on Myrtle Road, it was reported at 2:01 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.
Disturbance. Kids were heard playing and screaming on Laguna Avenue. The party was contacted and asked to lower the volume, it was reported at 8:55 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
Code violation. Someone was burning items in a fireplace on Azalea Avenue despite it being a “Spare the Air Day,” it was reported at 1:28 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
Foster City
Arrest. A San Mateo resident was arrested for being in possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of methamphetamine, it was reported at 7:54 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Arrest. A male transient was arrested for the theft of items totaling $47.03 from a East Hillsdale Boulevard business, it was reported at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30.
Arrest. A Los Angeles man was arrested on Foster City Boulevard and booked into the county jail for violation of probation for DUI, it was reported at 11:38 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30.
