High-octane: Several muscle cars were parked on South El Camino Real in San Mateo and people were smoking marijuana, it was reported 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
San Mateo
Suspicious vehicle. At least eight to 10 sports cars were racing through a parking lot on Bridgepointe Parkway, it was reported at 8:57 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
Suspicious person. A man with a black hat was sitting on a bench in front of the downtown movie theater drinking alcohol, it was reported at 9:06 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
Welfare check. A man was slumped over the wheel of a car with the engine running in the middle of the street at Peninsula Avenue and North Humboldt Street, it was reported at 3:06 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
Burglary. A car was broken into on South Norfolk Street, it was reported at 2:26 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
South San Francisco
Burglary. Someone was reported burglarizing on Littlefield Avenue, it was reported at 6:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30.
Theft. Someone was reported for stealing from Safeway on Chestnut Avenue, it was reported at 3:24 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Accident. An accident was reported at Burger King on El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Tow. A vehicle was towed of Sampac Enterprises on Railroad Avenue, it was reported at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.
