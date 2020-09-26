I like my crime wholesale: A petty theft occurred at Costco Wholesale on El Camino Real in South San Francisco, it was reported at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9.
REDWOOD CITY
Assault with deadly weapon. A person on Whipple Avenue hit another person in the face with a bike frame, it was reported at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Battery. Two people were hitting each other on Main Street, it was reported at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Armed robbery. A person put a knife to another person’s back, it was reported at 10:58 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Arrest. An officer initiated activity regarding an occupied suspicious vehicle on Chestnut Street, it was reported at 11:04 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Arrest. A person on Main Street was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, it was reported at 9:14 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Domestic dispute. A Domestic dispute occurred at Travelodge Hotel on South Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 11:41 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10.
Grand theft. A grand theft occurred at Mills Montessori School on Hillside Boulevard, it was reported at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10.
Fraud. A fraud occurred at the South San Francisco Police Department on Arroyo Drive, it was reported at 1:36 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9.
