High, how are you? A driver on Ralston Avenue in Belmont said they arrived to make a cannabis delivery but the resident knew nothing about it, it was reported at 9:09 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13.
BURLINGAME
Arrest. Someone on Howard Avenue and Park Road was arrested for assaulting a cohabitant, it was reported at 2:34 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter on Marco Polo Way, it was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14.
Accident. A motorcycle collided with a street sweeper on California Drive and caused major injuries, it was reported at 11:18 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14.
Arrest. An intoxicated person was defecating on El Camino Real, it was reported at 2:19 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a court order violation on Channing Road, it was reported at 9:26 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.