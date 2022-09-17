Should have steamed them — A Burlingame resident and a San Mateo resident were cited for poaching Dungeness crabs on the 100 block of Tunitas Beach Road in Half Moon Bay, it was reported 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4.
FOSTER CITY
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for visiting our booth at the Rediscover San Mateo Community Fest! Enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires September 15, 2022, so sign up today!
Should have steamed them — A Burlingame resident and a San Mateo resident were cited for poaching Dungeness crabs on the 100 block of Tunitas Beach Road in Half Moon Bay, it was reported 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4.
FOSTER CITY
Citation. Two men were cited for possession of burglary tools on Chess Drive, it was reported 10:27 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.
Vandalism. A car was keyed on Admiralty Lane, it was reported 8:43 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.
Auto burglary. Someone smashed the window of a car and stole items on Chess Drive, it was reported 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Vandalism. A vehicle was keyed and the side mirror was broken off on Rock Harbor Lane, it was reported 6:46 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Driving under the influence. Two people were drinking alcoholic beverages and then struggled to drive out of a parking lot at Windsurfer Park on East Third Avenue, it was reported 1:19 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6.
SAN CARLOS
Citation. Someone was issued a citation for possessing methamphetamine on Holly Street, it was reported 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Grand theft. Someone stole miscellaneous packages from the front porch of a house resulting in a loss of about $1,000 on the 700 block of Cedar Street between 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5. and 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for having two misdemeanor warrants on the 900 block of Industrial Road, it was reported 12:23 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Dirk van Ulden said:
Ray Fowler said:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.