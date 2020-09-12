Daily Journal police reports generic logo

This is only a test: Someone on Crestmoor Drive in San Bruno was letting a customer test drive a vehicle but the customer took off and never returned, it was reported at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29.

REDWOOD CITY

Disturbance. A person was punched in the face on Whipple Avenue, it was reported at 9:09 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30.

Welfare check. A possibly intoxicated person was passed out in a car on Fifth Avenue, it was reported at 12:12 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30.

Indecent exposure. Someone was masturbating in front of another person’s house on Oak Street, it was reported at 9:51 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29.

Disturbance. Ten people got in a fight on Bridge Parkway, it was reported at 5:36 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29.

Carjacking. Someone on Haven Avenue pulled a gun on another person, it was reported at 4:46 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29.

BURLINGAME

Arrest. Two people were fighting on Rollins Road, it was reported at 9:06 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31.

Malicious mischief. Someone smashed the window of a business on Howard Avenue, it was reported at 6:54 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31.

Arrest. Someone on Floribunda Avenue strangled another person and stole their property, it was reported at 7:37 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30.

