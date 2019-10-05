Trashy thing to do: Someone hit a dumpster at a business on Kehoe Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported at 7:51 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Redwood City
Arrest. Someone was arrested for hanging out in the parking lot of a school on Brewster Avenue, it was reported at 2:16 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for setting up camp on Bradford Street, it was reported at 7:27 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
Arrest. Someone was arrested after sleeping on a patio on El Camino Real and refusing to leave, it was reported at 10:19 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30.
Arrest. A drunk driver was arrested on Middlefield Road after hitting a curb and airbags deployed, it was reported 6:22 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.
Prowler. Someone was seen lying on a front porch on Stafford Street with a knife, it was reported at 3:28 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.
South San Francisco
Fireworks. Someone fired off fireworks on Hemlock Avenue, it was reported at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Theft. Someone stole from Cresco Equipment Rentals on San Mateo Avenue, it was reported at 1:09 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23.
Theft. Someone stole from Lawrence Final Arts on Michele Court, it was reported at 10:49 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23.
