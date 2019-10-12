It was a smash: A woman was seen hitting a car with a baseball bat on Twin Pines Lane in Belmont, it was reported at 4:32 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
San Mateo
Hit-and-run. A vehicle was hit while parked on North Eldorado Street, it was reported at 10:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
DUI. Someone was seen driving under the influence and swerving on South El Camino Real, it was reported at 4:46 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
DUI. Someone was seen driving under the influence on Colegrove Street, it was reported at 4:16 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
Theft. An employee on First Avenue was accused of stealing after being terminated, it was reported at 10:46 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30.
Millbrae
Arrest. A Millbrae resident was arrested on the 1200 block of El Camino Real after a family dispute and having an active warrant, it was reported at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Arrest. A San Mateo resident was arrested on El Camino Real for being in possession of a glass pipe and methamphetamine, it was reported at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on 200 block of Rollings Road for having a misdemeanor warrant, it was reported at 9:53 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
