Benjamin Fakelin: Someone deposited a fake $100 bill on the 400 block of Broadway in Millbrae, it was reported at 1:15 a.m. Thursday. Oct. 16.
San Mateo
Burglary. A vehicle was broken into on Bridgepointe Parkway, it was reported at 6:50 p.m., Monday, Oct. 20.
Burglary. A vehicle parked at Bridgepointe Parkway had items taken from it before a witness scared off the suspect who fled in a metallic blue car, it was reported at 6:38 p.m. Monday, Oct. 20.
Theft. Items were taken from a South Amphlett Boulevard location, it was reported at 3:46 p.m. Monday, Oct. 20.
Vandalism. A vehicle had its tires vandalized on Hacienda Street, it was reported at 3:38 p.m. Monday, Oct. 20.
Theft. Items were taken on North Delaware Street, it was reported at 1:41 p.m. Monday, Oct. 20.
Millbrae
Arrests. Two men were arrested on the 500 block of El Camino Real for stealing items from a grocery store, it was reported at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18.
Arrest. An Oakland resident was arrested on Poplar Avenue after a probation search that found a meth pipe, it was reported at 2:21 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on the 100 block of South El Camino Real for being in possession of narcotics and theft, it was reported at 1:15 a.m. Friday, Oct. 17.
