Time for change: Four meters were broken into and coins were stolen on Marshall, Bradford and Walnut streets in Redwood City, it was reported at 1:13 p.m., 1:51 p.m. and 1:52 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Belmont
Arrests. A male and a female were arrested on F Street for yelling in front of a complex building, it was reported at 2:27 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
Trespassing. Someone was seen trespassing on El Camino Real, it was reported at 5:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on El Camino Real after repeatedly stealing from a store, it was reported at 10:54 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Domestic dispute. A domestic dispute occurred on Shoreway Road, it was reported at 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Dumping. Someone was seem illegally dumping items on Concourse Drive, it was reported at 9:54 a.m., Monday, Oct. 7.
Foster City
Suspended license. A San Jose resident was cited and released on Foster City Boulevard for driving without an interlock device, it was reported at 9:38 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Dumping. Two large bags were placed in someone else’s recycle bin on Harvester Drive and the trash company refused to pick it up. They were later removed and advice was given, it was reported at 9:06 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.