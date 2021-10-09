Bad service: A process server tried to serve someone who would not open their door on Casa Bona Avenue in Belmont, it was reported 1:29 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.
REDWOOD CITY
Arrest. A man was arrested for stealing from a store on Walnut Street again, it was reported 2:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.
Arrest. A man was arrested after he threatened an employee on El Camino Real with a knife and demanded that they give him money, it was reported 8:23 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24.
Disturbance. An 11-year-old was being bullied by six to seven other kids who jumped him and stole a battery pack, it was reported 6:11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23.
Arrest. A man was arrested for yelling in the parking lot of a property on Arch Street and hitting vehicles, it was reported 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Arrest. A man was arrested for going through people’s mailboxes on Orchard Avenue and checking car doors, it was reported 3:01 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20.
