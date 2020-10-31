Urine trouble now: Someone in a blue shirt and blue pants urinated on the street on El Parque Court in San Mateo, it was reported at 8:43 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.
SAN MATEO
Missing persons. Two juveniles were reported missing on the 1600 block of Coyote Point Drive, it was reported at 5:12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
Disturbance. Someone threw a party at an Airbnb rented house, but the guest refused to leave despite Airbnb canceling the reservation on 41st Avenue, it was reported at 12:54 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
Theft. Over $5,000 was stolen on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 4:03 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
Disturbance. Someone with gray hair wearing a blue shirt and black pants, threatened to shoot a resident and pull down their pants, though no firearm was seen, on 25th Avenue, it was reported at 2:42 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.
