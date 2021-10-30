Not on a roll: Someone stole the wheels of a truck on Rollins Road in Burlingame, it was reported 7:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Petty theft. Someone committed petty theft at Orange Park on Tennis Drive, it was reported 6:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for disorderly conduct at 7-Eleven on El Camino Real, it was reported 11:58 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.