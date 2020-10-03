They’re gonna be tired: Someone broke into a shed on Main Street in Half Moon Bay and stole several wheels valued at $2,932, it was reported at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16.
BELMONT
Hit-and-run. A hit-and-run accident occurred on Old County Road, it was reported at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Theft. The PayPal account of someone on Briarfield Way was stolen and a purchase was made, it was reported at 8:03 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Arrest. An officer initiated activity on Shoreway Road and arrested someone for driving with a suspended license, it was reported at 1:56 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.
