That’s not right: A customer punched someone in their left ear on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported at 6:05 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19.
SAN MATEO
Battery. Someone was struck in the head with a bottle at a party, but doesn’t remember the address where it occurred, on Cary Avenue, it was reported at 3:52 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.
Animal call. A mountain lion was spotted in a tree on Laurel Avenue, it was reported at 11:19 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.
Theft. Two people who wore masks and hoodies pulled up in a white SUV and stole items from a resident’s car on 25th Avenue, it was reported at 6:23 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.
Theft. Two laptops and a Sony digital camera were stolen from someone’s hotel room on Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported at 6:32 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.
