Daily Journal police reports generic logo

That’s not right: A customer punched someone in their left ear on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported at 6:05 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19.

SAN MATEO

Battery. Someone was struck in the head with a bottle at a party, but doesn’t remember the address where it occurred, on Cary Avenue, it was reported at 3:52 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.

Animal call. A mountain lion was spotted in a tree on Laurel Avenue, it was reported at 11:19 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.

Theft. Two people who wore masks and hoodies pulled up in a white SUV and stole items from a resident’s car on 25th Avenue, it was reported at 6:23 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.

Theft. Two laptops and a Sony digital camera were stolen from someone’s hotel room on Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported at 6:32 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription