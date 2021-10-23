Prime time for crime: A woman was hitting an Amazon truck on El Camino Real in Redwood City with her purse, it was reported 2:24 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14.
SAN CARLOS
Grand theft. A catalytic converter worth $1,300 was stolen from a vehicle on the 800 block of Tamarack Avenue, it was reported 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.
Threats. A man on the 1600 block of Industrial Road was threatening to stab employees of a business and burn the building down, it was reported 9:06 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Arrest. A woman on the 400 block of Portofino Drive was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, it was reported 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Citation. A man on Elm Street was issued a citation for riding an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol after he was involved in a solo collision with the scooter, it was reported 3:26 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4.
BELMONT
Threats. Someone received a life-threatening email on Buena Vista Avenue, it was reported 3:19 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14.
Theft. Someone stole a building’s mailboxes on Old County Road, it was reported 9:21 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14.
Animal call. Someone saw a dead dear on a road on the corner of Ralston Avenue and Lassen Drive, it was reported 9:32 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13.
