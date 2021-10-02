Is this not a reasonable place to park? An abandoned black Mini Cooper was in the middle of the intersection of East Fourth Avenue and South Delaware Street in San Mateo with nobody present, it was reported 7:27 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.
REDWOOD CITY
Hit-and-run. Someone hit a vehicle on Birch Street and knocked off the side mirror, it was reported 10:02 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29.
Suspicious person. A man wearing a black hoodie was hiding behind a pole on Brewster Avenue, it was reported 10:41 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Disturbance. Someone was throwing things around their home on Clinton Street and yelling at their roommate that they were going to kill people, it was reported 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27.
Cited. A man on Willow Street was cited for trying to stab someone and causing a laceration to their finger, it was reported 12:08 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Assault. Someone committed assault with a deadly weapon at Molloy’s Tavern on Mission Road, it was reported 10:48 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a DUI on Maple Avenue, it was reported 2:55 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a suspicious vehicle on Antoinette Lane, it was reported 8:59 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.