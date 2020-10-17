Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Please withdraw! Someone aggressively approached customers asking for money near an ATM on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported at 12:39 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.

BELMONT

Theft. A passport was stolen from a Doordash driver’s vehicle on Continentals Way, it was reported at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Theft. A radio was stolen from a resident’s vehicle on Carlmont Drive, it was reported 9:18 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Arrest. Someone was arrested for a narcotics offense on Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 9:41 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Suspicious vehicle. A dark colored, older model vehicle was idling in front of a resident’s house for 15 minutes on Beresford Avenue, it was reported at 9:49 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12.

FOSTER CITY

Theft. An insurance card, registration card and a door opener were stolen from a resident’s vehicle resulting in the loss of approximately $110 on Gull Avenue, it was reported at 2:28 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Arrest. A Millbrae resident was arrested for driving under the influence on Norfolk Street, it was reported at 11:19 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12.

Disturbance. Three vehicles were doing doughnuts on Salefish Isle, it was reported at 10:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.

Theft. Someone reported two rings and two necklaces stolen on Balclutha Drive, it was reported at 3:38 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.

