Please withdraw! Someone aggressively approached customers asking for money near an ATM on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported at 12:39 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.
BELMONT
Theft. A passport was stolen from a Doordash driver’s vehicle on Continentals Way, it was reported at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Theft. A radio was stolen from a resident’s vehicle on Carlmont Drive, it was reported 9:18 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a narcotics offense on Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 9:41 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Suspicious vehicle. A dark colored, older model vehicle was idling in front of a resident’s house for 15 minutes on Beresford Avenue, it was reported at 9:49 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12.
FOSTER CITY
Theft. An insurance card, registration card and a door opener were stolen from a resident’s vehicle resulting in the loss of approximately $110 on Gull Avenue, it was reported at 2:28 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Arrest. A Millbrae resident was arrested for driving under the influence on Norfolk Street, it was reported at 11:19 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12.
Disturbance. Three vehicles were doing doughnuts on Salefish Isle, it was reported at 10:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.
Theft. Someone reported two rings and two necklaces stolen on Balclutha Drive, it was reported at 3:38 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.