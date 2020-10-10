We’re doing remote learning now: Someone repeatedly called an office on South El Camino Real in San Mateo yelling and threatening to come “teach everyone a lesson,” it was reported at 4:25 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.
SAN BRUNO
Arrest. An officer initiated activity on Huntington and West San Bruno avenues and arrested someone for drunk driving, it was reported at 10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.
Fraud. Someone on Fourth Avenue was scammed out of $3,000 and had their Social Security and ID stolen, it was reported at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.
Arrest. An officer initiated activity on El Camino Real and arrested Someone for drugs, it was reported at 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.
Arrest. A stolen vehicle was recovered on El Camino Real, it was reported at 3:01 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. Someone on Pigeon Point Road was contacted during a welfare check for a stranded vehicle and narcotic paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine was found in their vehicle, it was reported at 5:16 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11.
Arrest. Someone on Kelly Avenue was found to be under the influence of alcohol, it was reported at 6:37 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on Highway 1 for driving under the influence and was also found to have two active warrants, it was reported at 1:38 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7.
